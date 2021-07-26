Go Inside Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Newly Sold $16.8 Million Mansion

Watch : Chrissy Teigen Talks Depression and Cancel Club: "I Feel Lost"

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are ready for a fresh start.

The couple recently sold their Beverly Hills mansion for nearly $16.8 million, their listing agent Marshall Peck of Douglas Elliman confirms to E! News.

Although the Cravings cookbook author and EGOT winner sold their property for a very impressive price, the pair originally listed their modern house for a whopping $24 million last August.

Per a press release shared with E! News on Monday, July 26, a private equity executive is the brand-new homeowner of the 8,520-square-foot estate. Along with the prestigious location of the residence, the mansion boasts seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a recreational room with a wet bar, a theater and a state-of-the-art gym.

What's more? The outside is just as swoon-worthy as the inside. In addition to the spacious backyard with lush greenery, there's a large heated saltwater pool and jacuzzi, a dining area with a BBQ grill and a bar.