Argentine Fencer’s Coach Surprises Her With On-Camera Proposal at 2020 Tokyo Olympics

María Belén Pérez Maurice got the surprise of a lifetime at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The 36-year-old Argentinian fencer was speaking to the press after her loss against Hungarian athlete Anna Márton when her coach and boyfriend of 17 years, Lucas Guillermo Saucedo, appeared on-screen behind her holding a sign, per a video shared by NBC Olympics. María turned around to read the sign, which translated from Spanish said, "Will you marry me??? Please."

She squealed and pulled her mask down, then nodded and gave Lucas a hug. The two kissed, celebrating their brand-new engagement. Noticeably overcome by emotion, María wiped away her tears as she invited Lucas to join in on the interview.

According to CNN, María told reporters, "They [the press] told me to turn around, and he had the letter. I forgot everything. I was like, 'Oh my god.'"