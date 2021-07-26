These Old Kardashian Family Photos Will Have You Feeling Nostalgic

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian Trolls Mom Kris Jenner!

It's the mother of all b-days!

Matriarch Kris Jenner celebrated her own mom Mary Jo "MJ" Campbell's 87th birthday on July 26, and the whole Kardashian-Jenner clan took to social media to shower their grandma with sweet birthday wishes—plus, share some never-before-seen throwback pics.

"Happy birthday mom!!" Kris captioned. "You have always been my greatest inspiration, the one I can come to for anything, and if it weren't for your love, support and guidance, I wouldn't be the woman or the mother I am today. Thank you being our rock. You are the greatest mother, grandmother, friend and mentor. I thank God every day for choosing you to be my mom. Thank you for all you do for me and for our family. I love you more than you'll ever know. Xo."

Kim Kardashian wrote, "Happy 87th Birthday MJ!!! You are the woman who taught me my work ethic and have taught me so much about life, love and relationships! I'm so grateful to have you by my side to always go to when I need someone to keep it all the way real with me! I love you so much and hope today is magical for you grandma. I love you so much!!!"