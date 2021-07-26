Why Ben Affleck's Latest Jewelry Gifts for Jennifer Lopez Are Extra Meaningful

Even with a few fabulous jewelry pieces, Jennifer Lopez's love don't cost a thing!
Over the weekend, the music superstar celebrated her 52th birthday with Ben Affleck by enjoying a romantic getaway to France.
During the festivities, the Internet went crazy when the pair made their rekindled relationship even more Instagram official with a steamy picture. But before the PDA photo surfaced, J.Lo posed in a bikini while wearing jewelry gifted from her boyfriend.
According to Beth Bugdaycay, who serves as creative director and co-founder of Foundrae, Ben created unique jewelry items for J.Lo before her birthday festivities began.
"With the custom piece Ben created for Jennifer, it clearly communicated their love, but it's also a reminder of their capacity for change and growth," she shared with E! News. "For example, one of the medallions he chose represents resilience, which we describe as wild, abundant, and untamed. The blossoms are fed with passion and continue to bloom, even in darkness, against adversity. But we can't separate the flower from its thorn. The thorn is the risk we assume for something we love, for living life fully without reserve."
In J.Lo's weekend photo shoot, the actress and overall boss sported a Valentino bikini with a Nick Fouquet hat and a pair of $65 sunglasses from the Quay x Saweetie collection.
As for the jewelry, the chunky link chain, multiple charms and key are all from the Foundrae collection.
"The heart of the Foundrae fine jewelry collection is our symbols," Beth explained. "They carry a language of their own and allow the wearer to customize a unique piece that is a reflection of their own personal story; not just a record of where they have been, but a declaration of what is yet in front of them."
And while Foundrae has worked with J.Lo's stylists before for projects like her "Pa Ti" music video with Maluma, these are her first personal pieces.
"We were blown away by his romantic gesture," Beth continued. "[Ben] reviewed the meanings of each piece before finally selecting these…a lion was also in the running, but I think what he settled on is just perfect."
Ultimately, the birthday fun may just be beginning. An eyewitness told E! News on July 26 that Ben and J.Lo will continue their travels throughout the week. As our source explained, "They seemed excited to get to their next destination and are planning to do some shopping and eating out."
Live it up you two!