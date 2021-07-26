Jamie Lynn Spears Sets the Record Straight on Claims Britney Spears Bought Her a Beach Condo

Jamie Lynn Spears doesn't want you to believe everything you read.
Last week, the Zoey 101 star made headlines after a report surfaced claiming a Florida penthouse condominium she enjoys visiting was purchased through a trust that sister Britney Spears has owned since 2000. While Jamie Lynn initially stayed silent on the claim, she's now attempting to set the record straight with her own social media post.
"I don't own a condo, and I can assure you that no one has ever bought me a place at the beach, because I prefer my beach vacations at the Ritz anyway," she wrote to her followers in a July 26 Instagram post. "Simple FACTS. Y'all need to stop reachin."
Jamie Lynn added, "Thankful to get this time with my family in between our busy work and practice schedules with the kids lol."
In her post, the 30-year-old mother of two shared family photos from her recent vacation to a Ritz-Carlton property. She turned off her comments while posting pictures with her husband Jamie Watson.
Jamie Lynn's relationship with her older sister Britney has been put under the microscope in recent weeks as the music superstar takes steps to adjust her conservatorship.
On July 17, Britney called out her family including Jamie Lynn by writing, "I don't like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes!!!!!"
"My so-called support system hurt me deeply," the singer continued. "This conservatorship killed my dreams…so all I have is hope and hope is the only thing in this world that is very hard to kill…yet people still try!!!!"
Back in 2017, Jamie Lynn made a surprise appearance at the Radio Disney Music Awards and performed "Till the World Ends" to honor Britney's Icon Award.
As for why she hasn't spoken out publicly about Britney's conservatorship in recent years, Jamie Lynn explained that she didn't feel comfortable sharing personal details.
"The only reason I haven't before is because I felt like until my sister is able to speak for herself and say what she felt she needed to say publicly, that it wasn't my place or it wasn't the right thing to do," she wrote in an Instagram post on June 28. "Now that she has very clearly spoken and said what she needed, I feel like I can follow her lead and say what I feel I need to say."
Jamie Lynn continued, "I don't care if she wants to run off to the rainforest and have a gazillion babies in the middle of nowhere or if she wants to come back and dominate the world the way she has so many times before. I have nothing to gain or lose either way. This situation does not affect me either way because I am only her sister who is only concerned about her happiness…. Maybe I didn't support the way the public may have liked me to with a hashtag on a public platform, but I can assure you I have supported my sister long before there was a hashtag and I'll support her long after...note that."