See Bachelor Nation's Lauren Burnham Reunite With Her 3 Kids After Hospitalization

Watch : Lauren Burnham Hospitalized For Postpartum Complications

Mama's home!

After being hospitalized for antibiotic-resistant mastitis, Bachelor alum Lauren Burnham is finally back with her family. As she revealed in Instagram Story posts on Sunday, July 25, the new mom of three was able to cuddle up with her little ones, 1-month-old twins Senna and Lux and 2-year-old daughter Alessi. In videos the reality star shared, Burnham can be seen first with her son laying on her shoulder and then snuggling her two daughters.

Days earlier, it was a less happy scene for Burnham as she and her husband Arie Luyendyk Jr. shared updates from the hospital with fans. "Not good, mastitis is getting worse even on antibiotics," he wrote on Instagram Story July 22. "Hate this for her."

The former Bachelor lead detailed his wife's hospital visit, noting that she had received antibiotics through an IV drop and had to undergo scans for a potential abscess. As he put it, "She's been through a lot this week."