Gold, Sweat and Tears: See the Candid Moments From the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Watch : 2020 Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony: Must-See Moments

Get ready to cheer—because the 2020 Tokyo Olympics are well underway!

After being postponed to 2021 due to the coronavirus, the games officially kicked off with the Opening Ceremony on July 23, an event that proved, despite the pandemic, these athletes were more than ready to proudly represent their nations.

Years of sweat, training and determination have gone into preparing for the games, so when the big moment finally arrives, it's full of emotion. From the ecstatic smiles that come with a well-deserved medal to the heartbreaking tears that come with a devastating loss, there are countless highs and lows throughout the competition. Not to mention all the excitement, anticipation and, OK maybe a few selfies, in between.

Summing up these major moments can be difficult. But as the old saying goes, a picture is worth a thousand words. So let's take a look at the snapshots that truly say it all.