Vanderpump Rules' Raquel Leviss Teases Her Dream, "Super Magical" Wedding

Ready for the wedding of her dreams.

Vanderpump Rules' Raquel Leviss is already wedding dress shopping in preparation to tie the knot with fiancé James Kennedy. The resident VPR bad boy popped the question on May 16. James captioned, "THE LOVE OF MY LIFE, said yes" on Instagram to mark his Coachella-themed proposal.

"I'm on cloud nine," Raquel exclusively told E! News at the GLAUDI Beverly Hills' Drive-By Fashion Show on July 25, where she was appropriately modeling bridal gowns. "I knew the proposal was going to come, I just didn't know like when James was going to propose exactly so I was just thrilled, like over the moon, when he did and it was so thoughtful. Everything that he put into it and I'm just so happy. I'm glowing."

While the blushing bride-to-be hasn't set a date yet, she has been thinking about her big day for years—since she was a tween, to be exact. "I had this Pinterest board way back in middle school," Raquel gushed. "So, it's definitely been something that I've thought about, but I feel like my style kind of changes every five years. So, I don't really know what it's going to be quite yet, but I want it to be super magical and I want it to be very special for James and me and our families."