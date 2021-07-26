Brittany Cartwright Fires Back at Critics Claiming She Looks “Pregnant” in Red Carpet Photo

Watch : Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright Gush Over 3-Month-Old Son Cruz

Brittany Cartwright is shutting the haters down.



The Vanderpump Rules alum, who welcomed son Cruz with husband Jax Taylor in April, is clapping back at body shamers criticizing her recent red carpet appearance. "I keep seeing the comments that I look pregnant here," she wrote on her Instagram Story alongside a photo from the July 19 premiere of Midnight in the Switchgrass. "Well guess what? I probably do—I just had a baby 3 months ago and my body is healing and I'm working hard to get back in shape."

In the red carpet pic, Brittany was photographed wearing a crimson red wrap dress, while Jax donned a simple white T-shirt and slightly distressed jeans. And in her relatable AF message, Brittany noted, "Every body is different, every pregnancy is different. I'm so proud of this body, it gave me the best blessing I could ever imagine & on top of it all, I felt great this night."