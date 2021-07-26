The Hilarious Reason Kendall Jenner Just Publicly Called Out Travis Scott

Kendall Jenner is making sure she's not the only one staying booked and busy.
Travis Scott recently took to Instagram to share a short visual of his new music video and there was something—or rather someone—missing that immediately caught the model's eye.
The "Sicko Mode" rapper captioned his July 24 post, "SOME ASK ME HOW I'M STARTING TONIGHT OFF, IMA MAKING A ESCAPE. WHOS READYYY. I WANT THE RAGE TONIGHT."
In the clip posted, at least three black dogs were seen running down a hill at one point, which prompted Kendall to jokingly comment, "the fact that Pyro didn't get casted for this…"
Pyro, for those who may not know, is none other than Kendall's black Doberman that was introduced to the world back in 2018. She's even joked that she's practically raising "her own model."
And, according to Travis' response, there's now a bit of truth to that old joke. Travis wrote back, "seeeee when I was shooting this, I for sure said pyro needed to pull up. I'm shooting pyro for the cover."
However, Kendall wasn't the only Jenner to type out a comment in response to Travis' latest musical post.
Kylie Jenner—who shares 3-year-old Stormi Webster with the rapper—expressed exactly how she felt about hearing his music by writing a flame emoji, tongue-out emoji and topped it off with also adding a bunch of drooling emojis. The rapper responded to Kylie's comment of love with a bunch of red-heart emojis.
The cute Instagram exchange between the two comes just a little over a month after Kylie, Travis and Stormi hit the red carpet for an event, where the couple appeared to be quite cozy. The family outing immediately had fans buzzing about whether the two were indeed back together.
"Travis is enamored by Kylie and would do anything for her and Stormi," an insider told E! News at the time. "He really wanted her back and has been trying for weeks now. Kylie loves seeing Travis as a dad and is grateful they can make it work for Stormi. They have a great thing going right now and are really happy. They have truly always loved each other but needed a break during a busy time in their lives to figure it all out."
Who knows? Maybe Pyro won't be the only one making an appearance in Travis' latest videos, after all. We'll just keep our eyes peeled.