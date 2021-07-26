The Hilarious Reason Kendall Jenner Just Publicly Called Out Travis Scott

Watch : Kendall Jenner's "KUWTK" Moments We'll Never Forget

Kendall Jenner is making sure she's not the only one staying booked and busy.



Travis Scott recently took to Instagram to share a short visual of his new music video and there was something—or rather someone—missing that immediately caught the model's eye.



The "Sicko Mode" rapper captioned his July 24 post, "SOME ASK ME HOW I'M STARTING TONIGHT OFF, IMA MAKING A ESCAPE. WHOS READYYY. I WANT THE RAGE TONIGHT."



In the clip posted, at least three black dogs were seen running down a hill at one point, which prompted Kendall to jokingly comment, "the fact that Pyro didn't get casted for this…"



Pyro, for those who may not know, is none other than Kendall's black Doberman that was introduced to the world back in 2018. She's even joked that she's practically raising "her own model."



And, according to Travis' response, there's now a bit of truth to that old joke. Travis wrote back, "seeeee when I was shooting this, I for sure said pyro needed to pull up. I'm shooting pyro for the cover."