Bachelor Nation's Raven Gates Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Adam Gottschalk

Bachelor Nation's Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk are not only expecting their first baby, but they're also letting fans join them as they reacted to the life-changing moment.
Raven and Adam, who began their love story on Bachelor in Paradise season 4 in 2017, both posted a series of pics to Instagram on Sunday, July 25 that show them embracing while holding their ultrasound images. Raven referred to the pregnancy as a "honeymoon baby," and both of the stars included in their messages that the little one is due to arrive in January 2022.
"OVER THE MOON EXCITED TO SHARE THE NEWS!" the 30-year-old mom-to-be captioned her post. "Our Honeymoon baby will be here in January! [face with hearts emoji] I've loved you before you were in my womb!"
For his own caption, Adam wrote, "Beyond excited to announce our little baby into this world. Your Mom has already started to like Daddy's food groups and I think that's a great start. Cheers to fatherhood [cheers and smiley emojis]. Coming soon… January 2022."
Among the Bachelor Nation standouts sharing support in the comments was Jared Haibon, who recently shared that he and wife Ashley Iaconetti are expecting their own bundle of joy. "Yay!! Congratulations!!!!" he wrote.
Also weighing in was former The Bachelor star Arie Luyendyk Jr., who welcomed twins with wife Lauren Burnham last month. He posted, "So happy for you two!!!"
In addition, former Dallas Cowboys running DeMarco Murray offered well-wishes to the Dallas-based pair by writing, "Congrats!!! Nothing like it!" This led Adam to respond, "thanks bro! We don't know gender yet, but if boy, wildcat roster in 2040 looking nice." This message referenced DeMarco, who is currently the running backs coach for the University of Oklahoma, having previously coached the Arizona Wildcats.
Raven also shared footage to her YouTube account that was taken back on May 15, 2021, and showed the couple, who tied the knot in April 2021, reacting in the moment as they checked the pregnancy test.
The lovebirds both looked at the test at the same time, and they were both instantly ecstatic. "Oh, baby," said Adam, who then kissed his wife on the head. "Oh, my gosh!" exclaimed Raven, previously the runner-up on Nick Viall's season of The Bachelor, before screaming in delight.