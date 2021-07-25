Glee Star Jenna Ushkowitz Marries David Stanley in Romantic Los Angeles Ceremony

Glee is one way to describe Jenna Ushkowitz's weekend!
On Saturday, July 24, the Glee actress married her boyfriend of three years, David Stanley. The couple, who shared details of their big day with Brides, tied the knot in a romantic outdoor ceremony in Los Angeles.
"We were elated and so grateful that we didn't have to push our wedding and that we got to have the day of our dreams," Jenna told the magazine. "It was such a gift that we were able to share it with our friends and family."
The 35-year-old star, who played Tina on the beloved musical series, admitted that while she and David "always dreamed of a wedding on the smaller side," they had to "scale back" their guest list even more with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
"Having our closest family and loved ones there (safely) was a priority for us," Jenna explained. "By setting the expectation from the get-go that we had to limit guests, we were able to focus our planning and ensure that we could stay flexible in case any element of the day needed to change."
Additionally, the pair, who got engaged in August 2020, "had to be flexible" with their plans because of COVID-19.
As the Hello Again actress put it, "We knew there was a possibility that we might have to push our date, and we wondered a lot during the planning process if the wedding we imagined would happen."
Luckily for the coupe, they celebrated their nuptials without a hitch!
For their big day, Jenna dazzled in a strapless gown by Netta BenShabu that featured diaphanous floral petal embroidery and crystal embellishments. As for the groom? David looked sharp in a black-and-white tuxedo from Hugo Boss.
The newlyweds' big day comes less than a month after they celebrated another sweet milestone in their relationship.
"3 years," Jenna captioned her Instagram on June 29. "D$ thank you for choosing me. I look forward to a lifetime of your cheesy puns, competitive game nights, lazy morning Harry Potter marathons, wine tastings, new restaurant discoveries, walks with Bear and seeing the world with you."
She concluded, "Much to come. I love you so much."
More to come, indeed!