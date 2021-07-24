Marc Jacobs Is "Ready for Lewks" After Documenting His Facelift Procedure

Watch : Marc Jacobs Jumps Up & Down Over 2019 MTV VMAs Award

It's a new era for Marc Jacobs.

The fashion designer isn't shying away from the cosmetic procedure he has recently undergone. Taking to Instagram earlier this week, the 58-year-old star documented his facelift and healing process with a selfie in the office of Dr. Andrew Jacono.

"Yesterday. @drjacono #f--kgravity #livelovelift," he wrote on Wednesday, July 21, alongside a photo of himself wrapped in bandages.

On Saturday, July 24, the fashion mogul updated his followers with a new picture that showed off his results. As he cheekily captioned his modelesque pose, "Three days after. Ready for lewks."

Additionally, Marc hinted at his recovery by including the hashtags: "#someswelling #somebruising #andawholelotofsnatchedtightness...#buhbyeturkeyneck #buhbyejowls."

After opening up about his cosmetic procedure, the Marc Jacobs Beauty founder received an outpouring of love in his comment section.

"Marc!!!!! You look fabulous!!!" Lisa Rinna responded, with Younger actress Debi Mazar replying, "Sharp as a razor."

RuPaul's Drag Race season 6 winner Bianca Del Rio added an array of heart and fire emojis.