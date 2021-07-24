Norwegian Women's Beach Handball Team Reacts to Being Fined for Not Playing in Bikini Bottoms

Watch : 2020 Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony: Must-See Moments

The Norwegian women's beach handball team spiked the uniform rules to protest against alleged sexism and are hoping it will lead to lasting change.

Earlier this week, the European Handball Federation fined the group 1,500 Euros ($1,765)—or 150 Euros ($177) per player—for wearing shorts instead of the required bikini bottoms during a championship game against Spain at the European Beach Handball Championships in Bulgaria.

In recent days, scores of fans have rallied behind the women over their protest, which they had planned for weeks. "Thank you so much for all the support," the team responded on Instagram on Friday, July 23, alongside a photo of the team wearing their uniform shorts. "We really appreciate all the love we have received...You're the best."

In a statement on July 19, the EHF said, "The Disciplinary Commission at the Beach Handball EURO 2021 has dealt with a case of improper clothing. In the bronze medal game against Spain on Sunday the team of Norway played with shorts that are not according to the Athlete Uniform Regulations defined in the [International Handball Federation's] Beach Handball Rules of the Game."