Amanda Kloots Fires Back After Being Criticized for Dating a Year After Nick Cordero's Death

Amanda Kloots is dating and if you have a problem with that, well, that's a you problem.
On Friday, July 23, the dance and fitness instructor and The Talk co-host announced on the CBS show that she had started to date, a year after losing her second husband Nick Cordero. The Broadway actor and father of their now 2-year-old son Elvis died of COVID-19 complications at age 41 in July 2020 after a lengthy hospitalization.
"Both of my husbands, I met doing Broadway shows. We became friends first and then got married. Obviously, with Nick we had a child," Amanda said on The Talk. "I've never actually had to date and I just started dating again and it is so crazy to be dating for the first time at 39 years old. And it's quite terrifying and really out of your element and it's hard. It is hard."
She continued, "It's all wonderful. It's wonderful people I'm meeting and it's been a great process so far. But I would say it's very hard, without getting into too many details, it's very hard."
Later, on an unrelated Instagram post that Amanda had shared, a person commented, "Dating already Wow that was fast." The star responded, "How dare you judge anyone especially someone going through this process."
Amanda continued, "I will address this soon guys I promise. There's too much to say and too much that widows deal with to not talk about it. Until then I will call out anyone who is rude enough to comment like this."
Earlier this month, Amanda honored Nick on the one-year anniversary of his death with a photo montage on Instagram.
"One year," she wrote. "Today hurts, there is no other way around it. One year ago you left us and became our angel in heaven. You were surrounded by so much love and Led Zeppelin playing on Spotify-no doubt that was your doing, not mine. What happened was unthinkable, losing you was my biggest fear. I used to tell you all the time, 'Don't you dare go anywhere. If I lost you, I don't know what I'd do.'"
She continued, "There hasn't been a day this year where you weren't missed, thought about and talked about. Thank you for being our guardian angel, for sending me signs, for being my DJ in heaven. I know you're just 2" away. We only had a few short years together but they were filled with so much love, laughter, adventure, dreams, change and growth. It was my 'Nick era' and I'll have it forever."