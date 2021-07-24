Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin Prove They're Still Going Strong With Vacation in Spain

A little fun in the sun!
Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin, who has been together for nearly four years, recently took their romance across the seas for a delightful getaway. The couple jetted off to Palma De Mallorca, Spain, where they enjoyed a boat ride and some sightseeing in the city.
At one point, the pair was spotted soaking up the sun as they sailed out to the sea in a dinghy ride. That wasn't their only outdoor activity for the day. The Coldplay frontman and The High Note actress wrapped their arms around each other while taking an afternoon stroll around the Spanish island.
For their outing, the two kept things low-key and casual. The 44-year-old musician was all smiles as he wore a black T-shirt, matching shorts and a baseball cap. Dakota looked effortlessly chic with her multi-colored floral blouse and off-white shorts. Like Chris, she also sported a baseball cap.
It's safe to say the duo's latest romantic getaway proves just how strong their relationship is.
Back in March, the 31-year-old actress and "Yellow" singer took a major step in their romance after they moved into a $12.5 million mansion in Malibu, Calif. Although a source told E! News that Chris owns the property, they confirmed that Dakota "is living there with him."
Before moving in together, Chris and Dakota sparked engagement rumors after she was spotted wearing a massive diamond ring on that finger. But seeing how private the couple has been since they began dating in 2017, they never publicly weighed in on the speculation.
Meanwhile, Chris's ex, Gwyneth Paltrow, appears to endorse their union. After all, the Goop founder and actress have a one-of-a-kind bond.
"I love her," Gwyneth gushed over Dakota in the 2020 February issue of Harper's Bazaar. "I can see how it would seem weird because it's sort of unconventional. But I think, in this case, just having passed through it iteratively, I just adore her. I always start to think of the ampersand sign—what else can you bring in, instead of being resistant to or being made insecure by? There's so much juice in leaning in to something like that."