John Mulaney Files for Divorce From Anna Marie Tendler

Two months after artist Anna Marie Tendler said she was "heartbroken" by comedian John Mulaney's decision to end their marriage, he's taken steps to make the split official.

John Mulaney wants out of his marriage. 

The comedian filed for divorce from Anna Marie Tendler in New York on Friday, July 23, court records viewed by E! News show. Mulaney's filing comes just over two months since the artist publicly expressed her sorrow about the split. 

"I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage," she said in a statement at the time. "I wish him support and success as he continues his recovery."

A spokesperson for Mulaney confirmed the former couple's separation, but declined to comment further citing the star's ongoing recovery from substance addiction. 

This past February, 38-year-old Mulaney reportedly completed a 60-day stay in rehab after seeking treatment two months prior. He's since returned to the comedy world, and is enjoying a new romance with actress Olivia Munn. News of their relationship broke just three days after Mulaney and Tendler, 36, confirmed their split. 

A source close to Munn told E! News that their chemistry blossomed out of an acquaintanceship, explaining, "[They] have known each other for a while and always been friendly."

Describing Munn as "very supportive" of Mulaney's recovery journey, the insider noted, "She will continue to help him in whatever ways she can and be there for him."

When asked in a New Beauty interview to weigh in on the speculation surrounding her relationship status, Munn insisted there's more to the story. 

"I think what's more surprising is how much is incorrect," The Predator star remarked. "There is so much attention on things that aren't the truth. And if you speak up and try to say the truth, you're accused of being messy or just not believed. I've gotten used to it, but it hasn't made it easier."

E! News reached out to Mulaney and Tendler's reps for comment. 

