Iggy Azalea Says She’ll No Longer Share Photos of Son Onyx After “Disgusting” Comments

Watch : Iggy Azalea Reveals Son's Name

Iggy Azalea isn't letting anyone mess with her son, Onyx.

The 31-year-old rapper made it abundantly clear that she will no longer tolerate any criticism of her child with ex-boyfriend Playboi Carti after social media users made fun of him. The Australian tweeted, "I've decided I won't be posting about onyx or sharing images online anymore. Y'all not about to be out here playing with my baby on my watch, nope!"

She replied directly to one person who mocked her son's adorable lime green dinosaur outfit: "Imagine being so miserable that you bully a one year old child for picking his own outfit." The "Fancy" rapper continued, "Y'all so corny and bored and it's really a damn shame."

Another person responded to Iggy, claiming that making fun of her son is "an ongoing meme right now." But Iggy wasn't having any of it and stood her ground.