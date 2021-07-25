2020 Tokyo OlympicsKardashiansShop Girl SummerPhotosVideosNewsletters

Score Major Savings During Nordstrom Rack's Back to Work Flash Sale

Whether you need a new suit, skirt, button-up top or office-approved shoes, Nordstrom Rack has you covered.

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Although we wish we could rep the dozen tie-dye sweatsuits we bought during quarantine at the office, it's time to trade our hoodies and drawstring waistbands for something more professional, at least during office hours!

Thankfully, Nordstrom Rack is having a Back-to-Work Sale through 8/1, so we can all score work-approved looks without breaking the bank. From suits and pants to skirts and heels, you're bound to find a few pieces that will help you ease back into office life in style.

For our favorite items on sale, scroll below!

Universal Standard's Online Sample Sale: Score Up to 75% Off Back-to-Office Styles

T Tahari Pull-On Pleated Skirt

Add some fun to your 9-5 fit with this feminine tulle skirt.

$78
$27
Nordstrom Rack

Cole Haan Grand Troy Wing Derby

These cushioned leather derby shoes are a must for those spending lots of time of their week at work.

$180
$60
Nordstrom Rack

Bonobos Trim Dress Shirt

Wear this shirt to work then to dinner with the boys after you clock out.

$37
$28
Nordstrom Rack

Amanda and Chelsea Alex Ponte Knit Slim Leg Pant

If you're looking for pants that aren't plain black slacks, these grid pants will help you switch things up.

$110
$40
Nordstrom Rack

Steve Madden Daphnee Block Heel Sandal

We are obsessed with these braided heel sandals! They're super in style at the moment, and will help you transition your wardrobe from summer to fall with ease.

$90
$50
Nordstrom Rack

Ted Baker London Jay Trim Fit Windowpane Wool Suit

Dress to impress with this tonal windowpane check suit

$360
$202
Nordstrom Rack

Franco Sarto Bazel Lug Sole Loafer

Add some subtle edge to your office fit with these structured lug sole loafers.

$89
$50
Nordstrom Rack

Max Studio Faux Suede Open Front Jacket

Available in pink, black and brown faux suede, this jacket is a great layering piece for chilly days.

$98
$30
Nordstrom Rack

Adrianna Papell Contrast Piping Pull-On Pants

We love the contrast piping on these pull-on pants. Of course, the elastic waistband is a plus, too!

$89
$27
Nordstrom Rack

Modern American Designer Flutter Sleeve Belted Jumpsuit

This jumpsuit is everything! You're sure to get tons of compliments every time you wear it.

$139
$50
Nordstrom Rack

Ready for more office must-haves? Check out these essentials to add to your work bag.

