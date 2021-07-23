On The Scene: Taylor Swift Pulls Fearless, Adele Double Dates and Britney Spears Keeps Her Dreams Alive

Keeping up with the who, what, why, how and when of Hollywood seems nearly impossible. What should I be watching? Where should I be eating? What beauty product do I need in my arsenal? The possibilities are endless. But don't freak out because we're here to help.
Stronger Than Yesterday: Now it's nothing but Britney Spears' way. After scoring a huge legal win in her conservatorship case by appointing the lawyer of her choice, the embattled pop star has shared a series of Instagram posts giving fans more insight into her state of mind. In a recent post, Britney shared how she's just trying to keep her dreams alive by thinking about vacationing with Cher. "This is me with hope ... love ... and intention," Britney concluded. We certainly hope to see Britney lounging beachside in Saint-Tropez with Cher ASAP!
Hart is all Heart: A source tells E! News that Kevin Hart recently treated his team to a celebration in Cabo, where he graciously thanked every employee for their hard work. It was a starry night of toasts with shots and dancing to beats by DJ Tay James, who expressed how cool it was to see Hart give back to his crew.
Pop Star: Triple threat Jennifer Lopez popped onto social media to encourage her fans to "swap their soda" with the new glow-boosting prebiotic soda brand Poppi. J.Lo, who by no means needs help glowing (we know, she basically invented it), shows off her dance moves in behind-the-scenes footage from her "Cambia El Paso" music video with a strawberry lemon Poppi in hand. J.Lo is in good company, Billie Eilish and Olivia Munn are among many other celebs who love Poppi, too
Double Date Darlings: We love a double date. A source tells E! News that Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles were spotted on a double date with Ben Harper and his guest at Sushi Park in Los Angeles this week. In other double dating news, Adele and her new beau Rich Paul dined out with another couple at Cipriani in New York. Adele and Paul, who is Lebron James' agent, first sparked relationship rumors when the pair sat courtside together at the Milwaukee Bucks versus Phoenix Suns basketball game.
The Grammys (Taylor's Version): As fearless as Taylor Swift is, you won't be seeing Fearless (Taylor's Version) in contention for a Grammy or CMA award. In a statement to Billboard, a Republic Records rep confirmed Swift withheld submitting the re-recorded album to leave room for voters to focus on her 2020 evermore album. "Fearless has already won four Grammys including album of the year, as well as the CMA Award for album of the year in 2009/2010 and remains the most awarded country album of all time," the statement read.
Team Edward: Okay, fine. We admit that we have also been binge-watching the Twilight Saga movies that were recently released on Netflix. So when Bryce Dallas Howard, who played Victoria in the series, shared on Instagram that is she is team Edward, we yelped with glee! The actress also revealed she was gifted a notepad with Robert Pattinson's face on it that said "live dangerously" in this hilarious post.