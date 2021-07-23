Megan Thee Stallion Stuns as the Face of Coach's New BAPE Collection

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Megan Thee Stallion is showing off her body-ody-ody-ody-ody-ody-ody-ody in the campaign for Coach's latest collaboration with Japanese streetwear brand BAPE!

After the success of their first collection together, the iconic fashion brands are back with another must-have collection that combines the shared optimist and authentic attitudes of their hometowns, New York and Tokyo.

The collection, which drops tomorrow, features a diverse assortment of leather goods, footwear and accessories in a limited-edition pattern that merges the Coach's iconic monogram with BAPE's ape head logo.