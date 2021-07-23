Watch Selena Gomez and Sister Gracie Reenact Iconic Full House Fight in Rare Video

Selena Gomez really is everywhere you look on TikTok lately.
The former Disney Channel actress rang in her 29th birthday on July 22 with a slew of videos on the social media platform, including one with her 8-year-old sister Gracie. In the clip, the duo acted out a scene from Full House, in which sisters D.J. Tanner (Candace Cameron Bure) and Stephanie Tanner (Jodie Sweetin) get in an argument. Selena and Gracie—playing the older and younger siblings respectively—argued over who was better. They shot back lines with each other over who was older or younger, and taller or shorter. At the end of the clip, Selena, acting out D.J.'s line, says "I'm smarter," and Gracie, as Stephanie, lip-synced, "I'm not falling for that!"
Selena's TikTok with her sister came during her pool party to celebrate her big day. A source exclusively told E! News that it was "really low key but she was excited to get everyone together to celebrate turning 29."
The festivities even included a "huge water slide," said the source, and plenty of decorations like balloons and pool toys, and "white décor everywhere that said '29,' 'Selena So Fine' and 'HBD Selena.'"
Of course, the event would not be complete without a birthday cake. The insider shared that while her guests sang "Happy Birthday," Selena "had a huge smile on her face."
And after the year that people had due to the coronavirus pandemic, it makes sense that the "Lose You To Love Me" singer was feeling extra thankful for everyone being able to attend her festivities. The source added, "She kept telling her friends how happy and grateful she was for them and was really appreciative."
On top of a seemingly wonderful day with friends and family, Selena took to Instagram to wish her supporters a "thank you" for all her "birthday love." And in lieu of any presents, she asked that people donate to her Rare Beauty Impact Fund, which supports causes that go toward mental health services. Now that's a gift.