Lance Bass Says He's "Been Kept Away" From Britney Spears During Her Conservatorship

Lance Bass can promise you that he always has Britney Spears' back.

As the music superstar continues a conservatorship battle with her father Jamie Spears, one member of 'N Sync continues to show his support. While appearing on the Heather Dubrow's World podcast, Lance said he was a proponent of the #FreeBritney movement.

"Anytime I speak about Britney, the fans are going to go nuts," he told Heather Dubrow. "Anyone close to Britney is an enemy to them because they don't think anyone around her orbit did enough to help."

Lance continued, "I believe she needs to be away from the dad. She needs to pick her own people on this conservatorship—if she even needs one—especially choosing a lawyer. I think, to me, there's a bigger picture here."

Earlier this month, a judge granted Britney's request to hire attorney Mathew Rosengart. On July 19, the lawyer said he's "moving aggressively" to file a petition to remove Jamie as conservator of Britney's estate.