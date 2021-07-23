Henry Golding Recalls Surprising "Brush With the Royal Family" Before Rise to Fame

Watch : Henry Golding Admits He'd Love to Play Next James Bond

Turns out, before he snagged the role of Nick Young, actor Henry Golding brushed shoulders with another crazy rich family in real life.



During a July 22 appearance on Watch What Happens Live, the 34-year-old actor revealed his surprising connection to the British royal family.



More specifically, Henry shared that before his meteoric rise to fame, the Duchess of Cambridge would frequent his workplace for beauty purposes, explaining, "Kate Middleton used to come to the hairdressers that I used to work at way before."



And although he didn't have Prince William's wife as his client specifically, he did mention that he helped someone very close to her instead. "I cut her brother's hair a long time ago," Henry revealed of James Middleton. "Really sweet family, very sweet family, so that's my brush with the royals."



However, that memory may not be the end of the road his last brush with nobility.