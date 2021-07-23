Olympic Pole Vaulter Harry Coppell Shares Bloody Photo After Knocking Out Front Teeth in Training

Watch : 2020 Tokyo Olympics: By the Numbers

Warning: This photo is not for the squeamish.

But here's hoping the Olympic Village is equipped with a dentist after British pole vaulter Harry Coppell had an unfortunate mishap during practice for the Tokyo Olympics. As the 25-year-old athlete explained in a July 21 Instagram post, "Got some good vaulting done tonight at the @teamgb holding camp! HOWEVER…The bar then fell on my face and messed up all my teeth."

Alongside his message, Coppell shared footage from the accident, showing him unsuccessfully attempting to catch the bar after landing from his vault. In another Instagram slide, Coppell posed for a bloody selfie with his two knocked out front teeth front and center. After sharing the images, Coppell receive a flood of comments from fans and fellow athletes, including United States pole vaulter Sam Kendricks who commented, "Don't worry bro, I knocked out 4."

Olympic long-distance runner Amy-Eloise Markovc also wrote to Coppell, "This is when masks come in handy." While hammer throw champion Taylor Campbell teased, "Pow right in the kisser."