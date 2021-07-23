Why Simone Biles and U.S. Women's Gymnastics Team Are Skipping the Olympics Opening Ceremony

Watch : Why Simone Biles Is The G.O.A.T.

If you were hoping to flip out over seeing the U.S. women's gymnastics team at the Tokyo Opening Ceremony, we have some unfortunate news for you.

A spokeswoman for the team confirmed to The New York Times that Simone Biles and her fellow gymnasts won't be walking in the event on Friday, July 23, because they're "focused on preparation." According to the outlet, Biles, Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles, Grace McCallum, MyKayla Skinner and Jade Carey also didn't take any questions from reporters after practicing on Friday, choosing instead to walk past journalists in a single file line led by the defending all-around champ.

And although they opted out of the official Opening Ceremony, the team decided to have one of their own. Carey posted pictures on Instagram of the squad striking a pose in Olympic village, captioning the snaps, "our own little twist on opening ceremonies."

Clearly, the team is in the zone as they gear up to compete this weekend. In fact, it was just yesterday that Biles was spotted practicing her history-making vault move: the Yurchenko Double Pike. Back in May, the four-time gold medalist became the first woman to land the move in competition.