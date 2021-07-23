Sue Bird and Eddy Alvaraz Carry the American Flag As They Lead Team USA Into the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Sue Bird and Eddy Alvaraz are leading the way for Team USA.
At the 2020 Olympics on Friday, July 23, the decorated duo became the first to share the honor of leading their fellow teammates into the Opening Ceremony.
The WNBA legend and four-time Olympic gold medalist shared how excited she was for this very moment, which cements her in history as the second American female basketball player to carry the flag, in an interview with NBC. The current coach for the 2020 U.S. Olympic Women's Basketball team, Dawn Staley, was the first to do so in 2004.
"It's very difficult to explain," Sue shared. "The energy is insane. I know our country's in a tough moment right now, but right now, we all feel unified and it's incredible."
As for Alvarez, the 31-year-old baseball player—who previously won silver in speed skating at the 2014 Sochi Olympics—has also made history as he becomes the first Cuban-American player to carry the American flag.
"Oh my God, this is absolutely incredible!" Eddy shared. "Thank God that I have Sue here holding me up, 'cause I'm freaking out a little bit guys. I'm not going to lie. But this is so emotional and I feeling the energy by my team right now and it's absolutely incredible, guys."
To top it off, Sue had a special shout-out to all the parents unable to attend due to this year's safety measures. "We have their support; even though they're not here we are going to feel it from afar and we just want to thank them so much," she said. "And I want to say good luck to all the athletes and to all the families we love you and stay with us."
