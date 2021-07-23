Go Inside Selena Gomez's Poolside 29th Birthday Celebration

Watch : Selena Gomez Teases "SG3" Era--And Fans Are Freaking Out!

The heart wants what it wants—and for Selena Gomez's 29th birthday, she wanted her BFFs by her side.

For her special day on July 22, the "Who Says" singer was surrounded by loved ones during an intimate backyard celebration. "Selena threw a BBQ pool party today at her house with her closest girlfriends and a few family members," a source tells E! News. "It was really low key but she was excited to get everyone together to celebrate turning 29."

At the party, "Everyone was having fun jumping in the pool together and going down the huge water slide she rented," the insider continues. "There were balloons, pool toys and pink and white décor everywhere that said '29,' 'Selena So Fine' and 'HBD Selena.'" And as her friends sang her happy birthday before digging into cake, the insider notes, "she had a huge smile on her face."

Later, everyone raised their glasses—mostly filled with margaritas and rosé—for a celebratory toast to Gomez. The insider adds, "She kept telling her friends how happy and grateful she was for them and was really appreciative."