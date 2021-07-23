Outer Banks' Chase Stokes Explains Why He Was Kicked Out of Elton John's Oscars Party

Watch : “Outer Banks” Stars Chase Stokes & Maddie Cline Explain Why It's Binge-Worthy

We think it's gonna be a long, long time till Chase Stokes gets to make another appearance at Elton John's famed post-Oscars shindig.

The 28-year-old Outer Banks star swung by Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday, July 22. During the visit, guest host Anthony Anderson brought up Chase's humble beginnings as a struggling actor in Los Angeles prior to landing his career-defining role on the popular Netflix series that launches its second season next week.

Indeed, Chase recalled that he lived in a parking structure at the famed intersection of Hollywood Blvd. and Highland Ave. "off and on for about two months" while he struggled to make ends meet as a thespian. As it turned out, he had a strategy for where to park his car before falling asleep in the backseat.

"You don't want to park in the corner, right?" Chase explained. "Because then all of a sudden, the parking attendant is like, 'That dude's for sure sleeping in here.' So every day, I would find a different parking spot, and it worked out. It worked out. I never got caught."