Kevin Hart Just Blasted Nick Cannon's Phone Number on Billboards Across the Nation

For Kevin Hart's birthday, Wild N' Out's Nick Cannon gifted the comedian a llama, so naturally Kevin thanked him by sharing his number with thousands of people across America.

As Kevin explained on Instagram, "Since my brother @nickcannon decided to buy me a lama for my B Day I decided to do something nice for him as well….Here is a digital billboard in Los Angeles."

Said billboard lists Nick's phone number, with the message, "For any advice on fatherhood ? Call my best friend Nick Cannon."

Nick confirmed the digits are linked to his phone on Instagram, writing that he is being inundated with calls from strangers. "@kevinhart4real is a asshole," the Love Don't Cost a Thing actor added.

The father of seven even took some FaceTime calls from fans, who were clearly shocked to learn it was his actual phone number.

Despite the name calling, Kevin seems pretty please with himself, as his Instagram caption read, "GOTCHA BACK BITCH #PRANKWARS."