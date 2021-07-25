2020 Tokyo OlympicsKardashiansShop Girl SummerPhotosVideosNewsletters

Check Out the Most Surprising Celeb Transformations of the Week

Hilary Duff accidentally dyed her hair green, while Cruz Beckham went purposefully pink, much to dad David Beckham's amusement.

By Tierney Bricker Jul 25, 2021
Watch: Ansel Elgort Resurfaces on Social Media With a Bald Head

Green or pink hair? We really do care.

Another week, another round-up of celebrities making major changes to their looks, with Hilary Duff revealing she accidentally dyed her hair green after having some fun with her kids in the pool, while Cruz Beckham debuted a pink 'do, which looked very familiar to something to his dad David Beckham once did. Plus, Colton Haynes decided to go blonde, with Gael Garcia Bernal also showing off lighter locks at the premiere of his new movie. Talk about making an entrance. 

But it was Willow Smith who had the boldest transformation, shaving her head on stage during one of her concerts, just one week after mom Jada Pinkett Smith revealed she had buzzed off her hair. Like mother, like daughter!

Stars' Epic Hair Transformations

Check out the most surprising celeb transformations of the week...

Willow Smith

The Red Table Talk co-host whipped her hair right off during a live concert on July 16.

The "Transparent Soul" singer expertly played an electric guitar while seated on a stool as she got her hair shaved off. What's more? She was simultaneously singing a pop-punk version of her first hit single, "Whip My Hair."

The 20-year-old star got her hair cut in the middle of the Facebook Live event to celebrate the release of her fourth album, Willow in Concert: lately I feel EVERYTHING. "This is such a special moment for me," Smith wrote on Facebook. "Celebrating the release of my album with Travis Barker + Avril Lavigne...Thank you for coming on this journey with me."

Interestingly enough, this wasn't the first time Smith shaved off her hair during a show. Back in 2012, she did the same thing during her Whip My Hair tour.

Ansel Elgort

After months away from social media, the West Side Story star has made a subtle return.

On July 19,  Elgort's friend S. Jordan Berman took to Instagram to share several photos, including a picture of the 27-year-old star with a newly shaven head. The series of snapshots also received a like from Elgort's girlfriend Violetta Komyshan.

The haircut appeared to be fairly recent as Berman uploaded an image of Elgort with a full head of locks just the month before.

The Baby Driver alum hasn't been active on social media for quite some time, and his account has been wiped. 

Colton Haynes

The Arrow star is feeling cool for the summer. 

Haynes casually debuted his new blonde 'do on Instagram on July 20, posting a photo of himself posing on a set of stairs showing off his dyed buzzcut. His caption? The zzz emoji.

Some of Haynes' celeb friends weren't sleeping on the look however, with Amelia Gray commenting "HOT" and Katherine McNamara dropping three fire symbols. 

This isn't the 33-year-old's only recent transformation as the Teen Wolf actor surprised fans in June when he posed for a selfie without his eyebrows. However, Haynes later revealed the look was only temporary. When RuPaul's Drag Race's Gigi Goode reacted with a series of exclamation marks, Haynes replied, "Still don't look half as goode as you do without brows but luckily it's just prosthetic makeup ha!"

Cruz Beckham

Cruz Beckham is spicing things up when it comes to his hair, but dad David Beckham is here to remind him that he was the first to do it.
 
The former soccer player and father of four did a little bit of trolling on Instagram by sharing a recent photo of himself alongside his sons Cruz, 16, and Romeo Beckham, 18. In the caption of the photo, featuring the trio sporting some fresh, newly bleached hair styles, the 46-year-old star wasn't too shy to take all the credit for his kids' fashion-forward looks, including Cruz's hot pink shade.
 
"Sometimes the boys need reminding who did it first in the '90s," David wrote alongside the July 15 post. David also hilariously noted, "By the look on their faces, they are not too pleased about it, #DadDidItFirst."
 
This wouldn't actually be the first time David has teased a family member over their new ‘do. When Romeo first debuted his blonde locks back in May, his dad also chimed in that he must've been the source of inspiration.

Hilary Duff

The Lizzie McGuire star is coming clean.

Duff shared her latest hair mishap with fans in a series of clips posted to her Instagram Story—explaining that while she was taking what was supposed to be an uneventful, relaxing bath—things quickly took an unexpected turn.

"So, I just took a bath," the 33-year-old actress said in her July 21 post. "And I put a conditioner on my hair that I was thought was for taking the brassiness out, like the purple [conditioner]. Turns out it was left over from when my hair was green. And now I've turned my hair green, again."

While her Younger co-star Molly Bernard can be heard commenting on her "perfect" blonde hair turning a different color, Duff didn't hesitate to reveal that her hair may not be in tip-top shape for one adorable reason. "I mean, it's not perfect," she responded. "Let's be honest, I swim every day with my kids." 

Gael Garcia Bernal

Forget old when you can go bold!

The 42-year-old actor debuted a new blonde 'do on the red carpet at the premiere for his new movie Old on July 19. The change in hair color is likely for his upcoming project, portraying gay professional wrestler Saul Armendariz, who created a popular character named Classico, known as "The Liberace of Lucha Libre."

But the new hairstyle wasn't the only major announcement Bernal made this week as the Mozart in the Jungle star and his girlfriend Fernanda Aragones revealed they are expecting their first child.

