Check out the most surprising celeb transformations of the week...

Another week, another round-up of celebrities making major changes to their looks, with Hilary Duff revealing she accidentally dyed her hair green after having some fun with her kids in the pool, while Cruz Beckham debuted a pink 'do, which looked very familiar to something to his dad David Beckham once did. Plus, Colton Haynes decided to go blonde, with Gael Garcia Bernal also showing off lighter locks at the premiere of his new movie. Talk about making an entrance.

But it was Willow Smith who had the boldest transformation, shaving her head on stage during one of her concerts, just one week after mom Jada Pinkett Smith revealed she had buzzed off her hair. Like mother, like daughter!