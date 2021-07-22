Britney Spears Is "Relieved and Hopeful" About Her Future Amid Conservatorship Battle

Watch : Britney Spears Blast Sister Jamie Lynn & Family on Instagram

The world is spinning, and Britney Spears' fans hope she keeps on winning.

Earlier this month, the 39-year-old singer secured a victory in her conservatorship battle by having a judge grant her permission to choose her own lawyer. Britney had been represented by her court-appointed attorney Samuel D. Ingham III for the past 13 years. However, he resigned two weeks ago, and she is now represented by Mathew Rosengart, who's said he's "moving aggressively and expeditiously to file a petition to remove" her father Jamie Spears as her conservator of her estate.

Though Britney expressed her desire at a June 23 hearing to end what she called her "abusive" conservatorship (Jamie filed a petition to investigate the veracity of her claims and his attorney insisted on Good Morning America in February that he "wants the best for Britney"), her situation is already less toxic.

"Since Britney spoke out in court, things have changed and become a little bit more relaxed," a source told E! News. "She's gained more independence and control over her life. She feels a big weight has been lifted and that she is free to speak her mind. She is relieved and hopeful about the future for the first time in years."