Why Victorious Elizabeth Gillies Turned Down an Invite to Ariana Grande's Wedding

Unfortunately for Elizabeth Gillies, she had to reply thank u, next to Ariana Grande's wedding invitation.
Unlike most of us, she was well aware her friend was set to marry Dalton Gomez during an intimate ceremony in May, but the pandemic prevented her from attending, especially given the tight safety precautions on most TV and film sets. "I could not get off of work to go to her wedding," the actress said on the July 21 episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, "because we would have to be cleared for like seven days to fly."
"So not only could I not tell anybody, but I also couldn't even ask for the day off and I couldn't get the day off," Elizabeth, who co-starred on Nickelodeon's Victorious with Ariana, continued. "So...I would've been there!"
If it weren't for her work schedule, it's definitely not hard to believe Elizabeth would have had a front-row seat to the event. "She's like blood to me, she's like my sister," she told People in 2015. "So unless we have a massive falling out, nothing will be happening there."
Save your tears, however, because Ari's big day was still just like magic.
Stunning in a strapless Vera Wang gown, she was escorted down the aisle at her Calif. home by mom Joan Grande and dad Ed Butera. With less than 20 people in attendance, "It was beautiful but not over the top," a source previously revealed to E! News. "Ari wanted it to be simplistic and tasteful. All they cared about was having family there and to be able to enjoy the special moment together."
And every moment that follows. For their honeymoon, the couple jetted off to Amsterdam, with Ariana sharing pictures to Instagram earlier this month. In the sweet snaps, the newlyweds are seen sitting in an oversized pair of wooden clogs and later enjoying themselves at a jazz club.
"Dalton treats Ariana like a queen," a source previously shared, "and they have a lot of fun together."