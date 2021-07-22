Why Victorious Elizabeth Gillies Turned Down an Invite to Ariana Grande's Wedding

Watch : Ariana Grande's Wedding: All the New Details

Unfortunately for Elizabeth Gillies, she had to reply thank u, next to Ariana Grande's wedding invitation.

Unlike most of us, she was well aware her friend was set to marry Dalton Gomez during an intimate ceremony in May, but the pandemic prevented her from attending, especially given the tight safety precautions on most TV and film sets. "I could not get off of work to go to her wedding," the actress said on the July 21 episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, "because we would have to be cleared for like seven days to fly."

"So not only could I not tell anybody, but I also couldn't even ask for the day off and I couldn't get the day off," Elizabeth, who co-starred on Nickelodeon's Victorious with Ariana, continued. "So...I would've been there!"

If it weren't for her work schedule, it's definitely not hard to believe Elizabeth would have had a front-row seat to the event. "She's like blood to me, she's like my sister," she told People in 2015. "So unless we have a massive falling out, nothing will be happening there."