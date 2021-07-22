Hilary Duff Accidentally Turned Her Hair Green in Bathtub Mishap

Watch : Hilary Duff & Matthew Koma Welcome Their Second Baby

Hilary Duff is coming clean.



The Lizzie McGuire alum shared her latest hair mishap with fans in a series of clips posted to her Instagram Story—explaining that while she was taking what was supposed to be an uneventful, relaxing bath—things quickly took an unexpected turn.



"So, I just took a bath," Hilary said in her July 21 post. "And I put a conditioner on my hair that I was thought was for taking the brassiness out, like the purple [conditioner]. Turns out it was left over from when my hair was green. And now I've turned my hair green, again."



While her Younger co-star Molly Bernard can be heard commenting on her "perfect" blonde hair turning green, Hilary didn't hesitate to reveal that her hair may not be in tip-top shape for one adorable reason. "I mean, it's not perfect," she responded. "Let's be honest, I swim every day with my kids."



For those who may not know, the actress is mom to 9-year-old son Luca with ex Mike Comrie and shares daughters, Banks, 2, and 3-month-old Mae with husband Matthew Koma.