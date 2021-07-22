Shailene Woodley Defends Aaron Rodgers Amid His Drama With the NFL's Green Bay Packers

Watch : Shailene Woodley & Aaron Rodgers' Agreement After Engagement

Shailene Woodley is throwing her support behind Aaron Rodgers, and not just in his personal life.

The 29-year-old Divergent actress clarified where she stands amid her 37-year-old fiancé's ongoing friction with the NFL's Green Bay Packers by retweeting a fiery video from ESPN pundit Stephen A. Smith on Tuesday, July 20. In the footage, Stephen blasts any fellow football experts who criticized Aaron for wanting to leave the Packers due to feeling disrespected by the organization that drafted him in 2004.

"It's not about football—it's not just about the money, and it certainly isn't about football," Stephen said in the video. "This is about the way that the Green Bay Packers have treated their star player. They have disregarded him, they have dismissed him, they have minimized him, they've disrespected him. And he said, 'Bump, y'all, enough's enough.'"

Stephen's vitriolic comments were a response to a recent ESPN report stating, per sources, that the reigning NFL MVP, who announced his engagement to Shailene in February, had turned down an offer from the Packers during this offseason that would have extended his contract and made him the highest-paid player in the entire league.