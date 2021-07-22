Chrissy Teigen Breaks Down in Tears While Reading Supportive Fan Letters

Watch : Chrissy Teigen Talks Depression and Cancel Club: "I Feel Lost"

Chrissy Teigen is sharing her candid and emotional reaction to recent fan mail she'd been sent.

The embattled 35-year-old star took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday, July 21 to share footage of herself breaking down in tears in response to letters she received in the mail from fans offering condolences after the pregnancy loss she suffered last year. The video did not show her face but instead focused on the mound of notes on the counter of the home she shares with husband John Legend.

"This is just piles of letters that we just got because the place we usually get mail from, where you guys send mail, has been shut down, and it opened back up," Chrissy said in the video. "And now we got everything. You guys sent the most amazing condolence letters and cards and books, and I just want you to know we got all of them."