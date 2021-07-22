Look Back at Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' Road to Parenthood as Daughter Willa Turns 1

Watch : Sophie Turner Wears Tribute Necklace for Daughter Willa

Somehow, it's already been a year since Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner became parents, and we're still suckers for this loving family.

The married couple's daughter, Willa, celebrates her first birthday on Thursday, July 22. The two stars, who don't typically reveal much about their private lives, tied the knot in May 2019 during a surprise Las Vegas wedding.

The 31-year-old Jonas Brothers musician and 25-year-old Game of Thrones alum have yet to publicly share images of Willa, but they have occasionally offered small details about the little one's life. During a May 2021 interview with CBS This Morning, Joe referred to Willa as "gorgeous" and said about becoming a dad, "It's been amazing."

Later in May, Sophie proved just how protective the parents are by posting footage to social media in which she excoriated the paparazzi after photos of herself with Willa popped up online. "She is my daughter," the Dark Phoenix actress said in part. "She did not ask for this life, to be photographed."