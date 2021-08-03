DWTS' Val Chmerkovskiy Reveals What It's Really Like Stripping Down With Brother Maks

When it's time to touring, however, Val admitted that married life has an impact on how much he commits too. "It's just a much more important consideration now than ever because now there's another human involved in my life who I have to consider. That's saying it lightly," he explained while attending Jeannie Mai x Owl's Brew Boozy Tea Party. "Hopefully, they're gonna be more humans in our life for both of us to consider and it changes your relationship with work."

That family bond is something both Maks and Val hope fans feel when they watch their show, which runs through August 21. While the Jonas Brothers sell out arenas thanks to their hit songs, Val argues that there isn't a brother duo that creates such a unique combination of dance, theatre, stand-up comedy and storytelling.

"It's a family show, because we celebrate each other," Val shared. "We celebrate camaraderie between siblings. We celebrate our love for our parents. A lot of this show is reflected on time and how it's passing us and to make time for our loved ones. This last year, that was really the silver lining that we learned is that there was a lot of anxiety and stress and a lot of loss, but there was also a lot of time to realize who you love and how you want to spend it once you have that time back."