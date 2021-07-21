Team USA Volleyball Player Taylor Crabb Tests Positive for COVID-19 at Tokyo Olympics

Watch : 2020 Tokyo Olympics: By the Numbers

Another positive COVID-19 case at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics has been reported, and this time, it's coming from Team USA's beach volleyball team.

Taylor Crabb, a 29-year-old athlete from Hawaii, has tested positive for coronavirus, NBC News reported. Crabb's diagnosis came days after Team USA Gymnastics athlete Kara Eaker, an alternate on the U.S. women's gymnastics team, and tennis player Coco Gauff also tested positive for the virus.

Taylor's brother, Trevor Crabb, told NBC News' Los Angeles affiliate that his sibling is "fine and healthy and should be allowed to play, in my personal opinion." The athlete has yet to speak on his diagnosis himself, but said he was "feeling" his "best" going into the sporting event in a July 11 Instagram post.

It was discovered that Crabb had contacted coronavirus last weekend when he arrived in Japan ahead of the Olympics, which officially begin on Friday, July 23. He is reportedly potentially returning to his home state of Hawaii.