Go Inside Your Favorite Celebrities' Homes in First Trailer for MTV's Cribs Revival

Watch : "Flip It Like Disick" 360-Degree Virtual House Tour With Zillow

Welcome to their crib!

On Wednesday, July 21, MTV released the first trailer for the revival of their hit tour series, Cribs, which returns August 11. In the first look, notable stars, including Martha Stewart, Ashlee Simpson Ross, Scott Disick, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Tinashe and more, invite viewers to take a peek inside their homes.

Per the network, the rebooted series will once more provide a look "into the everyday—and unexpected—lifestyles and rituals of their favorite personalities." So, if you've ever wondered how Lord Disick decks out his mansion or what Martha Stewart's home aesthetic is actually like, now is your chance.

Not only has the series been revived, but the show's iconic mantra has also been brought back. We're, of course, talking about the saying that everyone says when showing off their bedroom: "This is where the magic happens."

As longtime MTV fans will recall, Cribs first debuted on the network in 2000 and took fans inside the homes of Mariah Carey, 50 Cent, Naomi Campbell and more. The series went on to inspire several spinoffs, including CMT Cribs, Teen Cribs and a Snapchat series.