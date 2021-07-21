Turn Up the Heat With Maluma's Quay Collection

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
If you don't already have a go-to pair of sunnies for the summer, Maluma has you covered!
The Grammy award-winning artist recently teamed up with Quay to create a collection of sunglasses and optical lenses that will have you looking effortlessly fresh during the summer months and beyond. Featuring geometric frames, gradient lenses and more hater-proof silhouettes, this collection will allow you to channel your inner Papi Juancho and embrace your personal style.
"It's important to spread love and positive energy, especially as we come out of a hard year," Maluma explained. "Music, art and fashion are my outlet. As an artist, I'm not afraid to wear different things and to be bold with my style. I want my fans to be confident and be free to express themselves with these designs, too."
Ready to look instantly cooler? Don't be shady, and scroll below to check out our 10 favorite styles from the collection! You can shop the rest of the collab on Quayaustrailia.com.
Quay x Maluma No Sleep
Ok these glasses are a definite "add to cart." The purple hue mixed with the geometric frame is everything.
Quay x Maluma Fools Gold
Whether you rep these classic frames on a beach or around town, you'll look so posh.
QUAY x Maluma Loop Me In
Block out the haters with these unisex lenses. Even better, they have adjustable nose pads for a no-slip grip.
Quay x Maluma High Key Shield
These shades are dropping soon, so you better sign up for the waitlist ASAP! We love the reflective lenses and oversized metal frame.
Quay x Maluma Wired Rx
You don't have to miss out on wearing chic specs if you require a prescription! You can customize the Wired Rx to accommodate your eyesight needs, plus they offer blue light, anti-reflection, smudge and scratch resistance technologies.
Quay x Maluma Yada Yada
Available in black, tortoise and rainbow, these shades will help you elevate your vacation Instagram posts.
Quay x Maluma On The Fly
We love Quay's modern take on the aviator. Between the gradient lenses and oversized frames, we are definitely packing these for our next vacation.
Quay x Maluma Nightfall
These sleek frames will compliment your beach fit while allowing you to go incognito.
