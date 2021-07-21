Idris Elba's Wife Sabrina Reveals the Secret to Their Happy Marriage

Watch : Idris Elba Marries Longtime Girlfriend Sabrina Dhowre

From wing-man to wife!

Sabrina Elba exclusively revealed her adorable love story with husband Idris Elba on E!'s Just the Sip podcast, hosted by Justin Sylvester. During the July 21 episode, the former Miss Vancouver reflected on meeting People's 2018 Sexiest Man Alive in Vancouver.

"We did meet at a jazz bar," Sabrina admitted. "I'm in there grooving and vibing and singing." Idris first caught the eye of Sabrina's pal who was celebrating her b-day, and Sabrina approached Idris solely for "wing-man" duties.

"I'm like nope, excuse me that's wrong. I'm trying to be a good friend!" she joked about accepting Idris' advances, but it all worked out in the end. "We had the best conversation. We talked all night, all the next day. We were inseparable after that."

Idris popped the question in February 2018 at the premiere of his film Yardie. The couple tied the knot in Marrakesh, Morocco in April 2019.