Break a Sweat in Style With the Latest Sincerely Jules x Bandier Collection

Lacking motivation to shed your Quarantine 15? Perhaps some new activewear will help.

Fashion and lifestyle influencer Julie Sariñana of Sincerely Jules just launched her second collection with Bandier, and it's truly what activewear dreams are made of. Featuring flattering silhouettes, bold colorways and summery prints, the latest drop will have you standing out in a good way during your next hike or fitness class. Additionally, the collection is available in sizes XXS-3X!

"For the second collection, we designed pieces for everyone that capture the bright colors and prints of Summer to feel bold, confident and empowered," Julie explained. "We explored new trends and silhouettes using Bandier's elevated fabrics to create everyday street-wear styles to take you from daily

workouts to hanging with friends."

Although every piece in this collection is a must-have, we narrowed down our nine favorite looks below that we think you'll like, too! To check out the rest of the collection, you can shop it on Bandier and Amazon.