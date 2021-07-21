KardashiansOlympicsShop Girl SummerPhotosVideosNewsletters

Break a Sweat in Style With the Latest Sincerely Jules x Bandier Collection

With flattering silhouettes, bold hues and playful prints, this drop will put a pep in your step!

By Emily Spain Jul 21, 2021 7:02 PMTags
E-comm: Sincerely Jules x Bandier

Lacking motivation to shed your Quarantine 15? Perhaps some new activewear will help.

Fashion and lifestyle influencer Julie Sariñana of Sincerely Jules just launched her second collection with Bandier, and it's truly what activewear dreams are made of. Featuring flattering silhouettes, bold colorways and summery prints, the latest drop will have you standing out in a good way during your next hike or fitness class. Additionally, the collection is available in sizes XXS-3X!

"For the second collection, we designed pieces for everyone that capture the bright colors and prints of Summer to feel bold, confident and empowered," Julie explained. "We explored new trends and silhouettes using Bandier's elevated fabrics to create everyday street-wear styles to take you from daily
workouts to hanging with friends."

Although every piece in this collection is a must-have, we narrowed down our nine favorite looks below that we think you'll like, too! To check out the rest of the collection, you can shop it on Bandier and Amazon

9 Things You Need from the Sincerely Jules x Bandier Collection

Sincerely Jules for Bandier - The Rue Ruffle Bra

Ruffles and gingham? Count us in! This squareneck bra is not only cute, but it's functional.

$58
Bandier
$58
Amazon

Sincerely Jules for Bandier - The Holly Half Zip Sweatshirt

You can never have too many half-zip sweatshirts on hand, especially as we inch closer to fall.

$88
Bandier
$88
Amazon

Sincerely Jules for Bandier - The Ivy One Shoulder Bra

We are currently loving one-shoulder bras like this one for low-impact workouts. Plus, this color screams summer!

$48
Bandier

Sincerely Jules for Bandier - The Meadow Legging

If you get the crop top, you need the matching leggings.

$58
Bandier

Sincerely Jules for Bandier - The Bryn Lifestyle 7-inch Biker Short

This ombré floral print situation is everything! Not to mention, bike shorts are a must for staying cute during a heat wave.

$58
Bandier

Sincerely Jules x Bandier - Reversible Canvas Bucket Hat

How cute is this gingham bucket hat? Between the print and yellow and green color combo, we're adding this to our cart.

$48
Bandier

Sincerely Jules for Bandier - The Juniper Crew Neck Sweatshirt

Although this neon green color is a vibe, you can get this crew neck sweatshirt in seven other hues.

$78
Bandier
$78
Bandier

Sincerely Jules for Bandier - The Flint & Ivy Kit

Thanks to this chic set, you can go from yoga to brunch with the girls and then lounging at home in style.

$123
Bandier
Pant $88
Amazon

Sincerely Jules for Bandier - The Willow Scoop Neck Tank

Tanks like this one are great staple pieces to have in your wardrobe. We love how they can be dressed up or down!

$48
Bandier
$48
Amazon

Ready for more fashion inspiration? Check out the activewear brands we're obsessing over.

