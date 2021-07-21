Keith Raniere Ordered to Pay $3.4 Million to NXIVM Victims

Watch : NXIVM Leader Keith Raniere Sentenced to 120 Years in Prison

Keith Raniere continues to face the consequences for his role in the NXIVM scandal.

On Tuesday, July 20, a federal judge ruled that 21 victims should receive a total of $3.46 million in restitution from the founder of the sex trafficking cult.

In court documents obtained by E! News, the judge also ordered Raniere to return the "collateral" that he still controlled or had access to once he had exhausted all of his appeals.

According to CNN, Raniere appeared at the restitution hearing by a video feed from a federal facility in Arizona. He told the court that he has "never handled the collateral" and didn't know who the victims were. As he shared with the judge, "I don't know what they are asking."

Raniere was accused of creating a secret all-female group known as DOS within the self-help company NXIVM. Back in June 2019, a federal jury in Brooklyn found Raniere guilty of all counts including racketeering, racketeering conspiracy, wire fraud conspiracy, forced labor conspiracy, sex trafficking, sex trafficking conspiracy and attempted sex trafficking.