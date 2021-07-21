Judy Garland's Iconic Wizard of Oz Dress Found After Disappearing for Decades

Watch : "Emerald City" Takes Dark Look at "Wizard of Oz"

There's no place like home—and it looks like Judy Garland's dress from The Wizard of Oz has found its new residence after going missing years ago.

As fans well know, Garland played Dorothy Gale in the 1939 film, winning a special honorary Oscar for her performance. In the movie, the actress wore a now-famous blue and white checked gingham dress. And just last month, the costume appeared to be rediscovered.

So where did it end up? Well, it certainly wasn't in Kansas anymore. In fact, it appeared to be at The Catholic University of America (CUA) in Washington D.C. And it wasn't a twister that brought it there, either.

According to a 1973 article by the student newspaper The Tower, actress Mercedes McCambridge, who served as the university's artist-in-residence from 1972 to 1973, presented Father Gilbert Hartke with the piece in hopes that, as the publication put it, the gift would be "a source of hope, strength and courage to the students." There's even a photo of the two holding the apparent garment. While it's unclear how exactly McCambridge obtained it, The Tower referred to her as a "friend" of Garland's. The Hollywood star had already passed away by the time McCambridge had given away the dress.