Why Selena Gomez’s TikTok on “Red Flags” Is Raising Eyebrows

Selena Gomez is so sick of that same old love, red flags included.
The Only Murders in the Building star is becoming a TikTok pro after recently uploading a series of must-see videos—and her latest is no exception. In the clip shared on July 20, Selena recorded herself mouthing the words of a voiceover that had a bit of a warning: "So, you're telling me that you can read his astrological birth chart, but you can't read the red flags?"
During a pause, she also took a small sip at her drink before finishing it with saying, "Sis." Those three little letters are also what the 28-year-old star typed out as the simple caption of her post.
The short clip on the streaming platform has already managed to gain over 2 million likes in less than 24 hours and in addition to the double taps, fans swarmed the comment section in response to the singer.
Some couldn't help but throw out one astrological sign in particular that immediately came to mind.
Without writing the entire name, one user decided to comment with a bit of a hint, writing, "Bestie, his name started with a J." While another user referred back to an actual birth chart by commenting, "Bestie, he was literally a Pisces."
It kind of goes without saying that fans are, of course, reading the sign of one specific person and are referring to the on-and-off again relationship the Rare Beauty founder once had with Justin Bieber.
Though there were plenty of comments about the potential red flags in a relationship, there were also comments from fans complimenting the actress on her overall videos. One fan expressed her appreciation, simply writing, "Selena being active on TikTok is my fav thing ever."
Another person echoed the sentiment, but kicked things up just a notch, commenting, "Selena, you're taking over TikTok as you should."