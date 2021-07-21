KardashiansOlympicsBritney SpearsShop Girl SummerPhotosVideosNewsletters

Go Behind the Scenes of the Tokyo Olympics With Team USA Athletes

Whether athletes are sharing behind-the-scenes moments from their hang outs or a closer look at their practices, Team USA is having a golden time at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. See for yourself below.

Going for the gold! 

In just a few days, the highly anticipated 2020 Tokyo Olympics will officially kick off on Friday, July 23 in Japan. After being delayed for a year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the biggest and brightest athletes from Team USA will finally get to show off their skills.

But before they compete in their sport and leave us in awe, many Olympic contenders are giving fans a sneak peek (and major FOMO) of their practices, fun hangouts, patriotic outfits and more. 

"The support and good spirit we have received from the people of Makinohara has been so heartwarming," surfer Carissa Moore recently wrote on Instagram, posing alongside fellow surfers Caroline Marks, Kolohe Andino and John John Florence. "Both mornings the locals have come down to cheer us on and have been so kind to share their beach with us to train. The USA tribe is vibe'in."

Moreover, the U.S. Women's Gymnastics team proved that their practice uniforms are worthy of a gold medal. Jordan Chiles, Simone Biles, MyKayla Skinner, Grace McCallum, Jade Carey and Sunisa Lee looked fabulous in their matching blue leotards.

But of course, we're just scratching the surface here. 

Scroll through our gallery below to look at all of the must-see moments from the Tokyo Olympics.

Instagram
U.S. Women's Gymnastics Team

Jordan Chiles, Simone Biles, MyKayla Skinner, Grace McCallum, Jade Carey and Sunisa Lee rocked matching leotards to practice.

Instagram
Jake Mitchell, Michael Andrew & Patrick Callan

"All smiles for moving into the Olympic Village tomorrow!!!" Callan captioned a moment with his swim teammates. 

Instagram
Kristie Mewis, Megan Rapinoe, Sam Mewis & Lynn Raenie Williams

"Tok yo what's up how we doinnnn," Kristie captioned a silly selfie with her teammates on the U.S. women's soccer team.

Instagram
U.S. Men's Gymnastic Team

Alec Yoder posed alongside teammates Sam Mikulak, Brody Malone, Shane Wiskus and Yul Moldauer for a selfie that he captioned, "a whole lot of red, white & blue podium training tomorrow & the boys are feeling goooood." 

Instagram
April Ross, Alix Klineman & Angie Akers

The beach volleyball players and their coach took in the sights, with April writing on Instagram, "Explored the village today Can report- the food is great the AC is flowing  the plaza is adorable the gym is top notch the views are [heart eye emoji] and the #TeamUSA facilities and staff are amazing. so grateful to be here." 

Instagram
Carissa Moore

"The support and good spirit we have received from the people of Makinohara has been so heartwarming," the surfer captioned a photo next to Caroline MarksKolohe Andino and John John Florence. "Both mornings the locals have come down to cheer us on and have been so kind to share their beach with us to train. The USA tribe is vibe'in." 

Instagram
Carli Lloyd

"Miyazaki [to] Tokyo!" the soccer player captioned her rainy day selfie. "Another day closer."

Instagram
April Ross, Alix Klineman & Angie Akers

"Soaking it all in," Alix shared on social media. "5 days till our first match! #ATeam"

Instagram
MyKayla Skinner & Sunisa Lee

"TOKYO 2020," MyKayla, who at 24 years old makes history as the oldest female U.S. Olympic gymnast since 2004, shared on Instagram.

Instagram
U.S. Women's Softball Team

Monica Abbott and her fellow Olympians took a train to Fukushima for their first game against Italy. 

Instagram
U.S. Women's Gymnastic Team

Repping that red, white and blue!

Instagram
Stephania Haralabidis & Ashleigh Johnson

"We are off!!" Stephania captioned a photo next to her teammate on the women's water polo team. "Tokyo/Olympics here we come."

Instagram
Caeleb Dressel, Jake Mitchell, Townley Haas & Drew Kibler

The Olympic vet and his teammates enjoyed an ice bath after practice, captioning his Instagram selfie, "Guys being dudes."

Instagram
U.S. Women's Softball Team

Cat Osterman snapped this selfie alongside her teammates as they touched down in Tokyo.

Instagram
Caroline Marks

Surf's up! The surfer perfected her skills at the Surf Stadium Shizunami in Japan.

Instagram
Simone Biles & MyKayla Skinner

The gold medal-winning gymnast captioned this photo with her teammate, "t-2 days till podium training." 

Instagram
Michael Andrew

"MAGNIFICENT," the swimmer shared to Instagram. "#TOKYO2021"

Instagram
Simone Biles & Jordan Chiles

The tight friends and members of the U.S. women's gymnastics team stopped by Olympic Village.

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony airs Friday, July 23 on NBC.

