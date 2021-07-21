Olympian Monica Abbott Gets Heartfelt Sendoff From Home as Tokyo Games Kick Off

Watch : 2020 Tokyo Olympics: By the Numbers

Monica Abbott's family scored a home run with their messages of good luck.

On Tuesday, July 20, the Olympic softball player shared a look at how her family is cheering her on from thousands of miles away. She wrote on Instagram, "It's GameDay y'all! I'm Ready to represent us with a full & grateful heart."

The Olympian shared videos her nephews sent her, captioning them, "Thank you to everyone that have been sending in all the well wishes and good vibes in to me from all over the world— they literally mean the world to me!!!"

Monica and the rest of the ladies on the Team USA softball team start their first round of games on Wednesday, July 21. They will go up against the Italian team on Wednesday, followed by Team Canada on Thursday.

The softball team landed in Tokyo on July 4, and Monica has kept her social media followers up to date on every single moment.