Why Khloe Kardashian Refuses to "Shut" Tristan Thompson Out of Her Life

Khloe Kardashian once famously said, "I don't believe in revenge."
And it appears she's sticking to that motto when it comes to her ex. Even though the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star recently called it quits with Tristan Thompson, that doesn't mean he isn't part of her life.
For one, the duo, who broke up in June after rekindling their romance last fall, shares 3-year-old daughter True Thompson. A source close to Khloe exclusively tells E! News the NBA star and Good American co-founder have remained friendly to co-parent their toddler.
"Khloe and Tristan are on OK terms. They are cordial and communicate every day about True," the insider explains. "Khloe has completely compartmentalized their relationship and is in a much better place now in regards to the breakup."
As the source puts things, "Khloe is not going to shut him out of anything and wants him to be around for the sake of True."
Since splitting up last month, the insider points out that the Boston Celtics player "has been around the family" and is "still very much involved with their lives."
Earlier this month, a separate source close to Khloe echoed similar sentiments, sharing, "Khloe is done with [Tristan] romantically, but they still talk every day and see each other often. They have to communicate because of True, and Khloe doesn't want any stress or tension added to her life."
At the time, the source reiterated that Khloe was done for good and doesn't plan on "taking him back."
But despite Khloe's decision to move on from their relationship, the insider revealed that Tristan has been going above and beyond to work things out with her.
"Tristan has been desperately trying to win back Khloe," the source previously noted. "He truly loves her and wants to be with her. He hates that it couldn't work out and has been trying really hard to make her happy."
In recent weeks, the 30-year-old athlete has publicly displayed his affection for the former E! star. Whether he's leaving flirty comments on her sexy Instagram photos or having heated discussions with her other exes, such as Lamar Odom, it's clear he still cares for the 37-year-old fashion mogul.
And while Khloe isn't reciprocating those same feelings, she previously shared on the Keeping Up With the Kardashians series finale reunion that she and Tristan will always have a strong friendship.
"I don't know, we just really, really became genuine great friends with one another," she said last month. "It was just this natural progression…I definitely trust him as a friend."